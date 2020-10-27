DA takes back Tshwane after Supreme Court of Appeal ruling

It won its application, but the Gauteng government approached the SCA to appeal the decision.

On Tuesday, the SCA dismissed the appeal with costs.

In its judgment, the high court had ordered, among other things, councillors of both the ANC and the EFF to attend council meetings and remain at those meetings after several walkouts by the two parties caused meetings meant to elect a new mayor to collapse.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe said the party noted the judgment and was studying it.

“The ruling is noted, in line with ANC-established organisational processes of respecting the judiciary as an important and integral part of the democratic state. ANC Gauteng is studying the content of the court ruling and its implications and will advise on the way forward in due course after receiving advice from its legal team,” said Khawe.

He said because of the long time spent over the matter in court, Tshwane communities who are supposed to be better served have been affected.

“There have been serious concerns expressed about the deteriorating levels of service delivery, maladministration and political instability in the DA-led coalition government that led to the decision to dissolve the council,” said Khawe.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said: "This is a fantastic win for the DA and I am delighted the judgment has now given the DA the green light to immediately reinstate our government in Tshwane."

"We are now ready to get back to work serving the residents of Tshwane with a clean, efficient and innovative government."

TimesLIVE