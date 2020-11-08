Sacked employee, alleged hitman arrested for spate of attacks

A disgruntled fired employee and an alleged hitman have been arrested on several charges including two counts of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, malicious damage to property and arson.

It is alleged that an employee of a company in Pietermaritzburg arrived at work intoxicated and was dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing last year.

After his dismissal, those who were part of the hearing, including witnesses, were attacked.

“A security guard, 44, and his son, 24, were fatally shot at their home ... in January 2020. A female security guard, 40, was shot and injured at Imbali in January 2019.

“The presiding officer had his vehicle and home at Sweetwaters set alight and also received death threats in July 2019,” police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said these cases were assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit whose members arrested the two men, aged 38 and 43, on Thursday.

The men will appear at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Mbele said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

TimesLIVE