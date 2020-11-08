South Africa

Sacked employee, alleged hitman arrested for spate of attacks

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
08 November 2020 - 14:59 By Ernest Mabuza
Two men have been arrested for an attack on a number of people who were witnesses in the case of an employee who was dismissed for coming to work drunk.
Two men have been arrested for an attack on a number of people who were witnesses in the case of an employee who was dismissed for coming to work drunk.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A disgruntled fired employee and an alleged hitman have been arrested on several charges including two counts of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, malicious damage to property and arson.

It is alleged that an employee of a company in Pietermaritzburg arrived at work intoxicated and was dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing last year.

After his dismissal, those who were part of the hearing, including witnesses, were attacked.

“A security guard, 44, and his son, 24, were fatally shot at their home ... in January 2020. A female security guard, 40, was shot and injured at Imbali in January 2019.

“The presiding officer had his vehicle and home at Sweetwaters set alight and also received death threats in July 2019,” police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said these cases were assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit whose members arrested the two men, aged 38 and 43, on Thursday.

The men will appear at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Mbele said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Killer wives: a rising trend in domestic homicide?

In this 'True Crime South Africa' minisode, we explore the concept of killer wives – who are they, how are they committing these crimes, and why?
News
2 days ago

Four suspects arrested after Free State farm attack

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on a farm near Henneman in the Free State on Friday night, police confirmed.
News
1 day ago

Free State farmer fatally shot in the head, son wounded in stabbing

A farmer was shot dead and his son stabbed during a farm attack in Hennenman in the Free State, police said.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WRAP | Some Americans dance, others wield guns as Biden's lead solidifies World
  2. BREAKING | CNN says Joe Biden has won US elections World
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  4. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News
  5. 4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal South Africa

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X