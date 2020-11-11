Police captain found dead, throat slit and stabbed

Police are investigating a murder case after a 57-year-old police captain was found dead near a dump site in Botshabelo, Free State.

A passerby saw his body lying on the ground at about 9am on Tuesday, said Brig Motantsi Makhele.

"He had a stab wound in his stomach and his throat was slit."

Police suspect his body was dumped there after he was killed at another site.

Anyone with positive information is requested to contact the Botshabelo detective unit on 082 466 8341.

