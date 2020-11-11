South Africa

Police captain found dead, throat slit and stabbed

11 November 2020 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating the murder of one of their own.
Police are investigating the murder of one of their own.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police are investigating a murder case after a 57-year-old police captain was found dead near a dump site in Botshabelo, Free State.

A passerby saw his body lying on the ground at about 9am on Tuesday, said Brig Motantsi Makhele.

"He had a stab wound in his stomach and his throat was slit."

Police suspect his body was dumped there after he was killed at another site.

Anyone with positive information is requested to contact the Botshabelo detective unit on 082 466 8341.

TimesLIVE

Nkandla policeman given life imprisonment for killing his boss

A 31-year-old Nkandla policeman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his branch commander, who he shot twice in the charge ...
News
1 day ago

Police offer R100,000 reward to solve murder of cop Donovan Prins

The police have announced a R100,000 reward for assistance that will lead to the arrest of the killers of a policeman in the ganglands of the Western ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hawks make breakthrough, arrest five for murder of VIP unit cop

The Hawks have made a breakthrough and arrested five suspects for the murder of police sergeant Thomas Mashimbye.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  2. Rocks fly, stun grenades explode as parents clash with EFF outside school South Africa
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. IN PICS | EFF slams 'pure white arrogance' in protest outside Cape school South Africa
  5. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained
Tensions remain outside Brackenfell high school after day of violence
X