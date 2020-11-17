Covid-19 in SA: 1,987 new cases reported in 24 hours
17 November 2020 - 22:19
The number of Covid-19 related deaths in SA stood at 20,433 on Tuesday evening after 119 new deaths were recorded in the country.
The cumulative number of detected cases is 754,256.
There are 37,003 active cases of the virus in the country, with the Eastern Cape leading with 9,890, followed by the Free State with 8,198 active cases.
The number of recoveries now stand at 696,820 which translates to a recovery rate of 92.4%.
