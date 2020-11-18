South Africa

Teachers locked up during robbery at nursery school in Roodepoort

18 November 2020 - 11:09
The two men entered the premises of the school on Ontdekkers Road at around 1.45pm on Tuesday.
Image: miloszg/123rf.com

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two men who locked up teachers and robbed them of their belongings at a nursery school in Roodepoort on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the two men entered the premises of the school on Ontdekkers Road at around 1.45pm.

Masondo said the men pretended to inquire about available admission for young ones.

“One pointed at the victims with a firearm and the suspects left with an Acer laptop, an iPhone and a Yoco payment machine.”

Masondo said the teachers and children were unharmed. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Florida relief commanders on 071-675-7145.

TimesLIVE

