Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected Ponzi scheme

The Asset Forfeiture Unit in KwaZulu-Natal has attached assets worth R106m linked to a company, Coinit, that is alleged to have been running a pyramid scheme.

Spokesperson for the AFU in KZN, Natasha Kara, said the assets — which include 11 pieces of land in Dundee, five aircraft and a motor vehicle — will be held under curatorship pending the outcome of a forfeiture application.