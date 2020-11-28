COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 61.21 million, death toll at 1,438,281, globally
SA recorded 3,370 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the health ministry announced.
November 29 2020 - 11:49
German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021
Germany's partial lockdown measures could be extended until early Spring if infections are not brought under control, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
November 29 2020 - 11:46
Pandemic hospital duty tests Swiss civil defence
Sent by the government to support the hard-pressed Swiss healthcare system, members of the civil defence corps are on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, helping out in emergency rooms and handling bodies.
Civil defence workers are part of the Swiss system of compulsory national service for all able-bodied men."
I volunteered for these missions because I wanted to help people, to do my part in this crisis," said 32-year-old Mehdi Ben Khaelifa from Geneva, who joined the corps a decade ago.
November 29 2020 - 10:25
England's hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tier system - minister
Hospitals in England risk being overwhelmed if lawmakers do not support the government's new plan for restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Saturday.
More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest category of Covid-19 restrictions when a national lockdown ends on December 2.
Reuters
November 29 2020 - 9:25
Russia reports 27,100 new coronavirus cases, 510 deaths
Russia reported 27,100 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 7,320 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,242,633 since the pandemic began.
Authorities also confirmed 510 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 39,068.
Reuters
November 29 2020 - 9:00
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 21,695 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 21,695 to 1,028,089, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 379 to 15,965, the tally showed.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 781 941 and report 89 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21 378. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/WI85uLQAzU pic.twitter.com/fKfXHT2tDZ— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 27, 2020