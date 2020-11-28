COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 61.21 million, death toll at 1,438,281, globally

November 29 2020 - 11:46

Pandemic hospital duty tests Swiss civil defence

Sent by the government to support the hard-pressed Swiss healthcare system, members of the civil defence corps are on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, helping out in emergency rooms and handling bodies.

Civil defence workers are part of the Swiss system of compulsory national service for all able-bodied men."

I volunteered for these missions because I wanted to help people, to do my part in this crisis," said 32-year-old Mehdi Ben Khaelifa from Geneva, who joined the corps a decade ago.