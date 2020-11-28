South Africa

High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing assets worth R232m

28 November 2020 - 09:47
Kuben Moodley with former president Jacob Zuma (file image).
Kuben Moodley with former president Jacob Zuma (file image).
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate has obtained a restraint order against Gupta-linked businessman Kubentheran Moodley preventing him from dissipating assets worth R232m.

The high court in Johannesburg granted the final restraint order against Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime (Pty) Ltd on Friday.

Spokesperson for the directorate Sindi Thwala said the order means Moodley and his company are forbidden from handling and/or dissipating the R232m property.

Judge Bashier Valley said the initial provisional restraint order of June 10 was upheld.

According to Thwala, the assets in question include three safety deposit boxes valued at an estimate R8m, which another court was notified had already been dissipated by Moodley.

Investigating Directorate head Adv Hermione Cronje has continuously contended that Moodley’s’ assets form part of looting involving Regiments Capital Advisory, McKinsey Incorporated, which involves the Transnet 1,064 locomotive deal.

“We have told the court that this preservation order is a piece of a bigger syndicate, were a state-owned entity was looted by the improper transaction advise, which resulted in billions being lost. We welcome this ruling, however we are well aware that the battle is far from won,” Cronje said.

Thwala said Moodleys’ assets will continue to be held by a curator appointed by the court.

TimesLIVE

MORE

New bid to get Gupta-linked Kuben Moodley to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit boxes

The high court in Johannesburg has ordered that the interim restraint order against a controversial businessman's assets - worth R232m - be extended ...
News
1 month ago

Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley needed deposit box contents 'to pay man threatening to kill him'

The Bloemfontein businessman who disposed of the contents of safety deposit boxes worth R232m, which were kept by the state capture inquiry as part ...
News
4 months ago

Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in assets

Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime have been restrained from handling assets worth up to R232m.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  2. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  3. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  4. Land, aircraft and vehicle seized as unit attaches R106m linked to suspected ... South Africa
  5. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...

Related articles

  1. Court orders Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley not to handle R232m in ... South Africa
  2. New bid to get Gupta-linked Kuben Moodley to explain R8.3m stashed in safety ... News
  3. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa
  4. Gupta-linked businessman Kuben Moodley needed deposit box contents 'to pay man ... South Africa
  5. NPA challenges businessman Kuben Moodley over R232m in precious stones, jewels, ... South Africa
X