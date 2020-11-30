Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins

Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi is taking the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to court, claiming it confiscated Kruger gold coins worth an estimated R600m, personal jewellery, watches and cellphones from him.

The goods were attached during a raid in October on the Hyde Park, Johannesburg, house of Sadiqi's girlfriend, Melinda Busi Dube.

This was revealed in papers filed at the Pretoria high court by Sadiqi who lives in Sandton in Johannesburg.

He claims: “Sars unlawfully, without justification and without my permission and against my protests seized from me and dispossessed me of gold (Kruger) coins that I had with me at the time ... conservatively estimated, the gold coins that were stolen from my possession are valued at over R600m.”

According to court papers, the Sars forfeiture unit raided Dube’s house on October 26. Dube filed a police report against Sars and later took the revenue service to court.

Now Sadiqi has approached the high court to be included in Dube's case because he claims the forfeited gold belongs to him.

“My involvement in the events of the day on which the illegal Sars raid took place, and the fact that the raid was illegally perpetrated on me and the companies with which I am associated with, render it essential that I be allowed to make common cause with her application,” he said in court papers.

Sadiqi said the gold coins are part of trading stock for his African Medallion Group (AMG), a company founded in 2017. In its profile, the company claims it is “one of the most successful and trusted gold companies in the world”.