20 people share 'it's not unusual' R114m PowerBall jackpot

Ithuba has announced 20 people have won the R114m PowerBall jackpot and one person won the R5.8m PowerBall PLUS jackpot in Tuesday’s draws.

Having 20 jackpot winners in one is, according to Ithuba, a “historical occasion” as it has never happened before.

“While there have been multiple jackpot winners from the same draw before, including the R110m Lotto jackpot shared by four people in January 2018, never has there been 21 jackpot winners in one night,” the company said.

The sequence of the winning numbers was 5,6,7,8,9 and 10 for the bonus number, something Ithuba said was a common sequence in lotteries worldwide.