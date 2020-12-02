South Africa

Headless man found in Benoni 'body dumping ground'

Woman makes discovery on way to church

02 December 2020 - 10:20
A decapitated body was found in Putfontein near Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The community of Putfontein plots near Crystal Park in Benoni, on the East Rand, has expressed shock and fear after the decapitated body of a man was found in the area at the weekend.

It was the 10th body found in the area since March.

Police spokesperson Sgt Raider Ubisi said the body was found on Sunday morning when a resident made the shocking discovery..

“The body of an unknown male between the ages of 20 and 30 was found naked and partially burnt. His head was not recovered after hours of searching the scene,” Ubisi said.

