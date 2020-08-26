Duo implicated in gruesome East Rand killings make bail U-turn

An uncle and nephew implicated in a string of gruesome murders at Putfontein in Benoni have withdrawn their bid to be released on bail.

During their last court appearance, co-accused Eugene Roberts revealed sordid details about how they allegedly shot, decapitated and disposed of one victim by shredding his body and feeding it to pigs.

On Tuesday, when their bail application was set to continue in the Daveyton regional court, with investigating officer Dt-Sgt Moswarisheng Makofane returning to the stand, lawyers acting for Ronald and Jean Pierre Holmes said they were instructed to abandon bail proceedings.

Their case was subsequently transferred to the Benoni magistrate’s court.

SowetanLIVE reported that Makofane had earlier testified that Roberts allegedly confessed about how the Holmes pair, along with Mduduzi Mike Mpotswane, had put the body of a victim in a grinding machine and later fed the shredded remains to pigs. “Roberts showed the police a video of them [the trio] shredding the body,” he said.

The group, excluding Mpotswane, had been charged with this murder and that of Tony Mziza who was shot dead and set alight in May, also in Putfontein.