South Africa

Disaster teams on alert as severe thunderstorms expected in KZN

07 December 2020 - 18:56
A destructive storm is predicted in KZN province on Monday evening. File photo.
Image: mrtwister / 123rf

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms over the western and northern parts of the province, moving eastward.

Weather service SAWS has indicated that these thunderstorms will bring strong winds, hail and heavy downpours which may lead to damage to infrastructure and vehicles.

There is also expected localised flooding in low-lying areas as well as formal and informal settlements, difficult driving conditions for motorists, and loss of agricultural production and livestock caused by lightning.

KZN MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents across the province to take the necessary precautions as the weather is expected to deteriorate from Monday afternoon into the evening.

“Disaster management teams have been placed on standby in all areas that could be affected. They will be closely monitoring routes and areas that are prone to incidents,” said Hlomuka.

The affected areas are: Alfred Duma, Dannhauser, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma- Underberg, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele- Estcourt, Sobabili, Mpofana — Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

“If outdoors seek shelter immediately but not under a tree, under telephone lines, and/or power lines. Avoid outdoor activities as hail, strong winds and flooding may result in injuries.

“Avoid low-lying roads and bridges as they are susceptible to flooding. If possible, stay indoors away from windows, shelter pets, cover vehicles, and disconnect electrical appliances. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers,” Hlomuka added.

TimesLIVE

