Call for safe, sustainable energy after Engen refinery explosion

The government is being urged to seek alternative energy solutions after the explosion at the country's second-biggest oil refinery in Durban.

At least seven people were treated for smoke inhalation after the explosion and subsequent fire at the Engen oil refinery in Merewent, south of the city, on Friday.

The South African Muslim Network (Samnet) is calling on environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy to explore ways for the country to transition from fossil fuel energy to safe and sustainable energy.

“Though the visible smoke is cleared from these fires, its pollutants still linger on - to the detriment of nearby communities and refinery workers. Many reports have indicated a correlation of breathing problems and toxic fume emissions in nearby communities,” said Samnet.

SA’s energy regulator took a step towards nuclear power on November 23 by inviting comment on the government’s plan to add 2,500MW in nuclear power to the energy mix.