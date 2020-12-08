Judgment delayed in bail application by Nateniël Julies' murder accused

Judgment in a bail application by a police officer implicated in the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies was postponed on Tuesday by the Protea magistrate's court.

The ruling for Eldorado Park policeman Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo was delayed by what the court described as challenges with the transcribed record of his initial bail application in September. It will be handed down on Monday.

Netshiongolo is one of three accused in the murder of Julies on August 26.

The two other accused are his colleagues Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy. They were initially denied bail on September 26.

However, Netshiongolo applied for bail based on new facts.

Netshiongolo is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of ammunition, while Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

When he applied for bail based on new facts last week, Netshiongolo told the court, through an affidavit read by his lawyer, that it was impossible for him to have had a hand in Julies' murder as he was not on the scene when the teen was shot.

The case of all three accused was postponed until January 27 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE