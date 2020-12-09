'People are behaving as if Covid-19 does not exist': revellers raise red flags

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has sounded the alarm over liquor outlets and patrons openly flouting health protocols as Covid-19 infections surge in Buffalo City.

“It is extremely concerning that our people have become so complacent and are behaving as if Covid-19 does not exist at all,” said ECLB chief executive officer Dr Nombuyiselo Makala.

East London, Bhisho, King William’s Town and Mdantsane have emerged as hotspots in the metro, mayor Xola Pakati confirmed to DispatchLIVE on Monday.

He said critically ill patients from Mthatha are being moved to KwaZulu-Natal facilities because local hospitals are full.

On Tuesday evening, health minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 7,983 active cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape. He said 82 deaths were recorded in the province over the most recent 24-hour cycle.