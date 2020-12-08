Behave or face stricter lockdown than in Nelson Mandela Bay, KZN warned

KwaZulu-Natal residents who flout social distancing protocols, socialise in public and attend events face tough new Covid-19 restrictions that will be similar to or more stringent than those imposed in Nelson Mandela Bay.

That's the warning from KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who was speaking at the official opening of a new Covid-19 facility at the 80-year-old Niemeyer Hospital at eMadlangeni (Utrecht) on Tuesday.

Simelane-Zulu described KZN’s growing Covid-19 cases as a cause for concern after more than 804 new cases were reported on Monday, in addition to 611 the day before.

“As of today, the province has had 131,725 confirmed cases (8,906 are still active), and 3,406 deaths. Within the latest 24-hour reporting period, the province has had 375 new infections,” she said.

“We’ve started the festive season ... and because we couldn’t hold the majority of activities and community programmes during the year, they’ve been shifted to the December holiday. Unfortunately, if that is not managed properly, there’s a likelihood of them becoming superspreader events.