WATCH | 'We are sanitising inside' - NMB residents' take on booze & Covid-19 has the streets in stitches

The restrictions on alcohol sales in the Eastern Cape have led to jokes on the streets and across the internet, with a video of two men falsely claiming alcohol is the “solution” to Covid-19 going viral this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced alcohol may only be sold between 10am and 6pm, from Monday to Thursday, in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape.

He said alcohol was banned in public areas as the metro battles a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.