WATCH | 'We are sanitising inside' - NMB residents' take on booze & Covid-19 has the streets in stitches
The restrictions on alcohol sales in the Eastern Cape have led to jokes on the streets and across the internet, with a video of two men falsely claiming alcohol is the “solution” to Covid-19 going viral this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced alcohol may only be sold between 10am and 6pm, from Monday to Thursday, in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape.
He said alcohol was banned in public areas as the metro battles a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
“Alcohol consumption in public spaces, such as the beautiful beaches of the area and parks, is strictly forbidden. This is necessary to prevent large social gatherings that often take place in those spaces,” he said.
However, some are not concerned about the restrictions and have cracked jokes about Covid-19's relationship with alcohol.
In a recent interview with eNCA, two men joked that they were “sanitising” when they drink alcohol.
“Alcohol is not the cause of the coronavirus. It is the solution. We are sanitising inside,” they said.
A video of the interview was shared on social media this week and drew massive reaction.
I give up on PE people, rha! 😂 pic.twitter.com/W9XiAdlKlE— Lisa Ndyenga (@LisaNdyenga) December 7, 2020
While some were shocked at the men “justifying their drinking lifestyle during a pandemic”, others said South Africans were always cracking jokes and there was “no hope” for people in the area.
Here are some of the reactions:
Wish I could make people onsee this video pic.twitter.com/6kfkjQUTEp— OVO YOLO (@yolo_dana) December 7, 2020