COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 75.06 million, death toll at 1,679,707

December 20 2020 - 06:17

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 75.06 million, death toll at 1,679,707

More than 75.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,679,707​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS