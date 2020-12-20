COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 75.06 million, death toll at 1,679,707
20 December 2020 - 06:30
December 20 2020 - 06:17
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 75.06 million, death toll at 1,679,707
More than 75.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,679,707 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS