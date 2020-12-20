South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 75.06 million, death toll at 1,679,707

20 December 2020 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
A man carrying a sack on his head walks along a crowded commercial street amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in downtown Mexico City, Mexico December 19 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

December 20 2020 - 06:17

More than 75.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,679,707​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

-REUTERS

