Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA

Adding to the government's concerns is the festive holiday season, with many people travelling across the country to visit family and friends, and increasing the risk of infection. This is despite the government closing beaches in the Eastern Cape, the Garden Route and on busy public holidays in KwaZulu-Natal.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp), which has conducted genomic sequencing on Covid-19, told the Sunday Times that "people should be very concerned as there is clear evidence that this lineage may be far more transmissible".

"Our hospitals will get close to being overwhelmed in the next weeks or even next few days. Once our hospitals run out of beds, it will be very difficult to provide space in ICU and provide oxygen and ventilators. Then the excess deaths will be much higher this time around."

It will be weeks or even months before genomic science proves whether this variant is either more or less lethal, but the sheer numbers of infections are already resulting in high mortality.

"Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City are already seeing higher excess deaths. Mortality is increasing much faster than we expected," said De Oliveira.

Wits University vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi, however, disagrees that the new variant is more transmissible, referring to an article in reputable science journal Nature showing that "there is no evidence at all that any new variant is more infectious than another".

"It is less to do with the variant and more to do with people not adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions," he said.