Covid-19 related stress on the rise in SA

Luvuyo Mnyute, who lives in Cape Town, always spends the end-of-year holiday at his ancestral home in East London.

This year there will be no family reunion and Mnyute, a diabetic, has even put his 20th wedding anniversary celebrations on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is one of thousands of South Africans who have decided to stay away from their loved ones this Christmas for fear of the virus.

“After I saw in the news how fast the resurgence of Covid-19 was going, I decided to cancel,” he says. “For the first time I can relate to what it feels like to have anxiety. The fear of contracting the virus has been emotionally taxing. I’ve become very paranoid and my kids cannot stand my obsession of sanitising hands and staying indoors.”