Covid-19 second wave: Now, not so lekker by the seaside

Tourism establishments are drowning in debt and cancellations following the closure of beaches by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

And legal action against the government is growing, as the Kouga local municipality in the Eastern Cape - home to Jeffreys Bay's famous surfing beach, Supertubes - prepares to file an urgent application in the high court in Pretoria tomorrow.

This comes as the DA takes Ramaphosa, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize to the high court in Cape Town.

And in the southern Cape, the Great Brak Business Forum, Western Cape businessperson Louis Cook and civil rights organisation AfriForum on Tuesday filed a motion to have the closure of beaches in the Eastern Cape, Garden Route and KwaZulu-Natal declared unconstitutional.

The challenge has also been brought against Dlamini-Zuma and Mkhize, as well as Western Cape premier Alan Winde.