South Africa

Limpopo cops arrest 496 people on New Year's Eve for flouting Disaster Management Act restrictions

01 January 2021 - 13:09
496 people in Limpopo spent New Year's in jail after they flouted the Disaster Management Act.
496 people in Limpopo spent New Year's in jail after they flouted the Disaster Management Act.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Almost 500 people in Limpopo spent New Year's Eve in jail for contravening the alert level 3 restrictions stipulated in the Disaster Management Act.

The arrests were effected during heightened operations conducted on Thursday and Friday morning in all five districts of the province.

The Waterberg district saw 149 people arrested, while four were arrested in Mopani, 146 in Capricorn, 59 in Sekhukhune and 138 in Vhembe district.

The suspects were arrested for the following contraventions:

  • For not wearing masks in public places,
  • Failing to confine themselves at their places of residence during the curfew,
  • For using fireworks at prohibited places,
  • For dispensing and transportation of alcohol as well as consuming alcohol in public.

Acting commissioner of police in Limpopo Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers thanked the rest of the community for complying with the Disaster Management Act saying that good behaviour works to “strengthen and sustain the already existing sound relationship between the community and police”.

“I also want to thank all law enforcement officers for spending sleepless night in ensuring that everyone complied with these regulations.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Be home by 9pm on New Year's Eve or Bheki Cele will 'make room' for you

The police minister says there will be consequences for those who break curfew or are drunk.
Politics
2 days ago

IN PICTURES | New Year's Eve before and after the coronavirus pandemic

Just how much the coronavirus pandemic changed our world was evident at popular holiday destinations in SA on New Year’s Eve.
News
9 hours ago

New Year's in Kathu did not go off with a bang thanks to cops

New Year's eve in Kathu, Northern Cape, was an uneventful one - especially with the new lockdown regulations
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  2. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  3. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  4. Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot South Africa
  5. 'Does he think we are prisoners?': Mzansi on Cele’s call to be in bed by 9pm on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X