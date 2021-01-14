ANCYL branch calls for arrests of its own members for peddling fake Covid cures

“We just want people to share the correct information — that will save lives.”

This is according to Musawenkosi Buthelezi, spokesperson for the ANC Youth League's Gauteng Crisis Committee, which is calling for the “immediate arrest” of youth league compatriots who shared false information on Covid-19.

In posters being shared widely on social media, the ANCYL's greater Tshwane region poster claims — falsely — that there were “Covid-19 fighting pH foods”, including bananas, lemons, avocado, pineapple watercress, pineapple and garlic.

The group claims that watercress has a 22.7pH level and avocado 15.6pH. This is despite the scientific pH scale ranging from 0 to 14.

Again falsely, the group says: “All we have to do to eliminate the virus is to consume more alkaline foods above the acidity levels of the virus.”