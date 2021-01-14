South Africa

'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US Capitol

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
14 January 2021 - 13:20
A video of a man claiming to be from SA at the Capitol last week has gone viral.
Image: One America News Network

A video of a protester claiming to be from SA during the storming of the US Capitol last week has gone viral, sparking fierce debate on social media.

According to the BBC, several people died when an angry mob clashed with police outside the building last Wednesday. Lawmakers were meeting inside the building to formally certify Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in last year's presidential election, a result that has been disputed by Trump and his supporters.

In the video the man can be heard asking a One America News Network interviewer if he can take the mic, saying he is “from SA” and has a message for American politicians.

“We're watching. We've had enough. OK?! We have had enough. The lamb is going to become the Lion of Judah. We have had enough. Don't tell us what to do any more. I don't take instruction too well,” he said.

One America News is a far-right, pro-Trump cable channel that was accused of spreading falsehoods that led to the storming of the Capitol. YouTube suspended the channel from its service late last year for allegedly violating Covid-19 misinformation policy.

The man has not yet been identified, and many social media users have encouraged those who recognise him to alert US authorities.

They also distanced themselves from the man's comments, saying he should stay in America.

Here are some of the reactions:

