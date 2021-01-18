IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala warns against 'false sense of security', says Covid-19 reinfection is possible

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday said those who believe they will not be reinfected with the coronavirus have a “false sense of security.”

The premier said such claims are not only untrue, but are also insensitive.

Zikalala was addressing a media briefing on the state of the pandemic in the province.

The premier also expressed concern about patients who avoid going to hospitals “until it is too late” due to fears about being unable to receive visitors for the duration of their admission.

KwaZulu-Natal has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases after Gauteng. According to the latest report from the health ministry, the province’s accumulative number of infections is 279,974.

Here are five quotes from the premier's address:

Hospitals not yet full

“It is important that we indicate our hospitals are not yet full, but the numbers are increasing and the number of people succumbing to Covid-19 has also increased our bed capacity and oxygen supply.”