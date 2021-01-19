KZN declares official funerals for veteran broadcaster and MEC
KwaZulu-Natal is set to hold two provincial funerals this week.
The provincial government announced on Tuesday that renowned broadcaster Welcome Nzimande and transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli will be honoured with provincial funerals reserved for “distinct people of national significance”.
This follows a request by premier Sihle Zikalala to President Cyril Ramaphosa to accord “these outstanding patriots a befitting recognition for the immense contribution they have made in building a peaceful, developing and better KwaZulu-Natal”.
“We are humbled by this gesture by the president to honour these distinguished citizens of our province with such a fitting farewell. They deserve this recognition for the sterling role they played in advancing the lives of the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” Zikalala said.
“While the pain of the loss of these luminous stars is still too hard to bear, their legacy will never be erased from our hearts and minds.
“We will daily strive to end poverty and bring hope and dignity to our people.”
Nzimande will be laid to rest on Wednesday, at his birth place of ePhatheni, in Richmond.
Ntuli will be laid to rest at his hometown of Empangeni on Thursday.
“Flags will accordingly fly at half-mast as directed by the president, in line with the policy governing provincial official funeral category 1,” Zikalala added.
The funeral services will be streamed live on all the provincial government's online platforms, while adjusted level 3 regulations and Covid-19 protocols will be observed at both funerals.
Ntuli died on Saturday at a Durban hospital due to Covid-19 complications, while Nzimande died on Friday.
TimesLIVE