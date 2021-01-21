South Africa

LISTEN | Dr Anban Pillay answers our vaccine questions

21 January 2021 - 09:08 By Paige Muller
The department of health's Dr Anban Pillay.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Amid the scramble to secure a healthy supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the SA government has been accused of not acting fast enough. Deputy director-general of health Dr Anban Pillay, who has been directly involved in the vaccine procurement drive, addresses the concerns of critics.

In this exclusive interview Dr Pillay provides us with phase one rollout timelines, outlines the safety of the vaccines on the market, explains what you can expect when being vaccinated, discusses criticisms that South Africans have levelled against the government and more.

Here is what he had to say:

X