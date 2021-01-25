Warning! Bogus 'researchers' drawing blood from Limpopo community

“The department wishes to distance itself from these impostors and warns community members to be vigilant. Community members who happen to encounter these must immediately inform the police because they are suspected to be carrying out nefarious activities,” it added.

The department said any research being conducted would be done following consultation with established structures such as local councillors, ward committee members, traditional leaders and members of the local health fraternity.

“The department has not mandated any research like the one being carried out by these bogus researchers,” it said.

The department did not immediately clarify areas that had been targeted by these impostors. It was also unclear what they may intend to use the blood samples for.

TimesLIVE