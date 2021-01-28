'This needs to be dealt with' — SA reacts to health ombud report on Shonisani Lethole's death

Shonisani Lethole who died at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary hospital in June last year is trending on Twitter, as scores demand justice for the 34-year-old.

South Africans on Wednesday learnt of the circumstances surrounding Lethole's care and death at the hospital during health ombud Dr Malegapuru Makgoba's presentation of a report on the incident.

The probe found that Lethole's body lay on a hospital bed for over 10 hours until he was certified dead by a doctor the following day.

The doctor on duty, Dr Babayombe Bangala, was called twice by the nursing staff, but could not attend to Lethole as he was with another patient. Instead of following up on Lethole, Bangala knocked off without certifying Lethole dead.

During his stay at the hospital last year, Lethole reached out to health minister Zweli Mkhize about the appalling conditions at the hospital.