'This needs to be dealt with' — SA reacts to health ombud report on Shonisani Lethole's death
Shonisani Lethole who died at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary hospital in June last year is trending on Twitter, as scores demand justice for the 34-year-old.
South Africans on Wednesday learnt of the circumstances surrounding Lethole's care and death at the hospital during health ombud Dr Malegapuru Makgoba's presentation of a report on the incident.
The probe found that Lethole's body lay on a hospital bed for over 10 hours until he was certified dead by a doctor the following day.
The doctor on duty, Dr Babayombe Bangala, was called twice by the nursing staff, but could not attend to Lethole as he was with another patient. Instead of following up on Lethole, Bangala knocked off without certifying Lethole dead.
During his stay at the hospital last year, Lethole reached out to health minister Zweli Mkhize about the appalling conditions at the hospital.
He tweeted the minister: “Dr Zweli Mkhize can I respond to your tweets if the problems I have at one of your facilities continues it's becoming unbearable and they don't seem to care. Didn't eat for 48 hours.”
The report found that Lethole was not offered food for the duration of his stay at the hospital for 100 hours and 54 minutes. He died of overwhelming SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, with multisystem dysfunction which was worsened by poor and negligent medical care.
Makgoba said: “I can't go beyond my recommendations. When you make your recommendations you make them on the values of the health system and have to balance all those things. I can't recommend for people to be removed from their professional associations or bodies.”
He called on health-care workers to consider their jobs as a calling, rather than a way of earning an income.
Some praised the move to investigate and release the report publicly, while others lamented the state of the country's health-care system.
Here are some of the reactions:
Justice not only for Shonisani Lethole but for all who have been sent to public hospitals only to die due to negligence and the poor state of our health system. #JusticeforShoni— Tholithembelihle (@ThoLI_Tee) January 27, 2021
One of many cases. This needs to be dealt with... #JusticeforShoni— Boitumelo (@BoituRSA) January 27, 2021
At no point did anyone ever say: WAIT, THIS MUST STOP! ... No? No one? Not even one? Yesses 💔💔 #justiceforshoni #betterhealthcareforall— namruzlo (@namnangoku) January 27, 2021
My heart still bleeds for #ShonisaniLethole 💔💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7ZzoXFExX2— Samkelisiwe Mtshali (@SamkeloMtshali) January 27, 2021
My stomach hurts reading what Shoni went through 💔. Our health department needs to do better. #ShonisaniLethole— Tracy™ (@tracylebe_) January 27, 2021
The most hurting thing is that there could be other patients going through the same thing as #ShonisaniLethole....but couldn't voice it out..— $!$€@....💥💥 (@RKholophe) January 27, 2021
Clearly the Batho Pele principle only applies on paper, another very sad day and a reminder of #LifeEsidimeni #ShonisaniLethole— TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) January 27, 2021
#ShonisaniLethole I cannot fathom. My stomach hurts— Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile (@Gao_Phala) January 27, 2021
Unfortunately a lot of people are going through this and some ore lucky to survive 😭 #ShonisaniLethole— Ashley Serakalala (@Ashseraka2) January 27, 2021
#shonisanilethole taught us that we must tweet everywhere. May his soul rest in peace.— Adv Mom (@MurielMakulana) January 27, 2021
Yesses ... It's unimaginable levels of heartbreak that report. Thing is we know negligence until you hear the extent to which a public hospital is actually negligent. I hope #ShonisaniLethole continues to rest in peace. Our hearts are broken but you sounded the alarm bells. 💔💔— namruzlo (@namnangoku) January 27, 2021