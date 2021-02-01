Eastern Cape ambulance driver suspended on drunk driving charge

An Eastern Cape emergency medical services employee has been served with a suspension letter by the health department after police said he was caught driving an ambulance while drunk.

The employee, Anele Msuthu Nqawana, 38, was arrested on Thursday.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the arrest. “One of our emergency care officers stationed at Buffalo City Metro was apprehended by the police in Bhisho and found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and is formally being charged for driving under the influence,” said Kupelo.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.