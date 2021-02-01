From exercise to human rights - 5 reasons why Cape Town protesters want beaches open

Beach protesters in Muizenberg in the Western Cape drew the attention of South Africans on Saturday as some criticised the demonstration while others supported it.

The protesters were demanding that beaches be opened, citing among other reasons that Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape were declining.

Most beaches in the country are closed under alert level 3 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December. Beaches in the Northern Cape are an exception as the province is not a Covid-19 hotspot.

On Saturday law enforcement maintained a heavy presence to monitor the protesters who have been vocal about their reasons behind the demonstration.