South Africa

Modified car owners ‘victimised by traffic cops in illegal vehicles’

Tremaine van Aardt Deputy news editor & motoring editor
02 February 2021 - 10:42
This donated mobile law enforcement centre will be put into service in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This donated mobile law enforcement centre will be put into service in Nelson Mandela Bay. 
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Some of the vehicles used to ensure motorists are abiding by the road rules are failing to do the same when it comes to their compliance.

On Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay traffic chief Warren Prins was unable to provide specifics as to why a marked traffic control vehicle was being used by officers conducting inspections on “dropped” cars on Sunday despite its licence disc having expired in July.

The situation was highlighted —  in a video which went viral on social media — at the weekend during a convoy ride by “stanced” vehicle owners aimed at raising awareness of what they say is the unfair treatment of modified vehicles and their owners in the city.

Dear Mr newly elected mayor of Nelson Mandela bay I am a law abiding citizen of this country,with regards to the...

Posted by Dean Clarke on Friday, January 29, 2021

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape

A man has lifted the lid on a multimillion-rand illegal car racket that sees foreign-made vehicles being sold to Eastern Cape residents at ...
News
2 weeks ago

Government destroys cars — for being illegally imported into SA

Motorists are warned to make sure they are buying legal vehicles – otherwise it can be confiscated by the state.
News
1 month ago

Roadworthy syndicate grounded after two members turn state witness

The Hawks have deflated the tyres of a syndicate issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  2. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X