South Africa

SA records 1,376 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest since November 16

08 February 2021 - 22:32 By TimesLIVE
There were just 1,376 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
There were just 1,376 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
Image: GCIS

There were just 1,376 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since November 8.

This means that there are now 1,477,511 confirmed infections countrywide. The last time SA recorded so few infections in 24 hours was on November 16 last year, when 1,245 cases were recorded.

Monday's total new cases come from 15,599 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.82%

Mkhize also reported 183 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of these, 45 were in Gauteng, 30 in the Western Cape, 27 in the Eastern Cape, 24 in the Free State, 21 in Mpumalanga, 19 in the North West, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Limpopo and two in the Northern Cape.

To date, 46,473 Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed across SA.

Inn total, 1,363,947 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA halts AstraZeneca shots, but UK says it prevents Covid-19 deaths

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one ...
News
13 hours ago

Accidents and domestic violence cases spike in Durban as booze ban is lifted

Durban has seen a spike in vehicle accidents and incidents of domestic violence after the government lifted the prohibition of the sale of alcohol ...
News
1 day ago

Net closing in on those who unlawfully benefitted from PPE procurement and Ters, vows Cyril Ramaphosa

Those implicated in the unlawful procurement of Covid-19 PPE and other medical supplies, as well as Ters fraud, are hell-bent on defrauding the ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X