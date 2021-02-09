South Africa

Alleged hijacker killed in shoot-out with police in Alexandra

09 February 2021 - 19:46
A hijacking suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout with the police in Alexandra on Tuesday,
Image: Supplied: SAPS

An alleged hijacker was killed during a shoot-out with police in Alexandra on Tuesday.

An unlicensed firearm and a car — which was reported hijacked in Rooihuiskraal, Pretoria, earlier on Tuesday — were recovered.

It is reported that a six-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was apparently knocked down by the speeding hijacked vehicle.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said when police approached the vehicle, two suspects started shooting at the police, who returned fire.

“Officers from the rapid response unit and Johannesburg Flying Squad intercepted the suspects driving a white Audi A4 that was reported as hijacked. Two suspects allegedly started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued,” he said.

Masondo said one suspect was shot dead while the other suspect jumped out of the car and fled on foot. A search for him was under way.                    

“Police recovered the hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm,” Masondo said.

TimesLIVE

