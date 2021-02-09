Don't bin the AstraZeneca vaccine, says Prof Shabir Madhi

And because of this, he said, AstraZeneca should be used.

“Certainly, I wouldn't be advocating the AstraZeneca vaccine be used in someone who is relatively well and healthy and is not at risk of developing severe disease because this vaccine is not going to confer any sort of benefit on that individual. But for individuals with underlying risk factors, for severe disease or hospitalisation ... there’s a toss-up. And the toss-up is using a vaccine which very likely will protect against severe disease vs remaining unvaccinated into some distant time into the future when larger quantities of some other vaccine becomes available.

“So I don't think that we need to be halting the [vaccine rollout] programme, but what we can’t do is go to health-care workers and say they all should be vaccinated. Among the health-care work force, 75% probably don’t have risk factors and are not over the age which predisposes them to severe disease. So if you vaccinate all health-care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine, 75% of the health-care force is not going to derive any benefit. Whereas, with the other 25%, there is good reason, in the absence of any other options which have been proven to work ... to vaccinate with the J&J vaccine, if it's available, and if not with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“And then the same thing applies to the other parts of the public workforce and everyone else. People at higher risk of developing severe disease, right now there are two choices: remain unvaccinated until a resurgence appears, or take your chances with a vaccine that is known to be safe and very likely will protect against the disease and death. And that includes the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Madhi.