'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the Vaal Dam reaching 100% capacity
South Africans have responded with humour, excitement and even a bit of shade to news that the Vaal Dam is full for the first time since 2017.
Water and sanitation department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau confirmed that the dam reached 100% capacity on Monday evening, and said things were looking good.
“With the strong inflows, the integrated Vaal river system continues to recharge, with the example of the Vaal Dam reaching 100% at 5pm on Monday, February 8.
“The dams in Gauteng also continue to recharge considerably, but the main source of contentment is based on the fact that the catchment, whose tributaries feed the integrated Vaal river system, have had hefty recharges. Even the two dams in the mountain kingdom [Lesotho], Katse and Mohale, are recovering.”
The dam last reached 100% capacity three years ago and, according to a tweet from Johannesburg Water, six years before that.
Many had been watching closely as the dam levels rose after recent heavy rainfalls and took to social media on Monday to celebrate like we had won the World Cup.
From the hilarious to the spicy, here are just some of the reactions:
MOOD: VAAL DAM
I shouldn't let my mood be dictated by the level of the Vaal Dam. But here we are.— Ben Kelly (@benedictkelly) February 8, 2021
'PLEASE DON'T STEAL THE WATER'
@MYANC people please don’t steal the water too and tell us it never rained🙏🏽🙏🏽. Gape lona you don’t miss an opportunity.— Ern_Molt (@MphoMolote) February 8, 2021
'BOTH ME AND THE VAAL ARE BEYOND CAPACITY'
Its endless meetings for me which means endless snacking so by the end of th week the Vaal Dam and I will be 126% full...— Ismail Sallie (@ismailsallie) February 8, 2021
'SO WILL WE NOW PAY LESS FOR WATER?'
Does this mean gauteng residents are going to get discounted water bills? 🤔🙄— 'Spanish flu' (@koosmogale1) February 8, 2021
'WE CAN GO FISHING AGAIN!'
'THERE'S A TENDER FOR THAT!'
Comrades must not know that the dam is full...ho ka tswa di tender... pic.twitter.com/YqDrW5uvVE— Tsholo Ranko (@SpliphDude) February 8, 2021
PARTY TIME!
The vaal dam is officially full bazalwane. 100 percent💃 https://t.co/XcukpqaN8x— maNyambose (@thandietash) February 8, 2021