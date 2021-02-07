News

Weather

'The summer crops are growing well': Heavy rains a huge boost for farmers

Bumper harvests expected - and a boost for economy

07 February 2021 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN and ALEX PATRICK

Torrential rains across SA that caused widespread devastation are worse than normal, with meteorologists warning the country could become a lot wetter.

But, as SA braces for a further four months of rain, farmers are rejoicing. Agricultural economists predict bumper harvests that will create jobs and earn the country billions of rands in foreign exchange...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  2. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  3. Health minister Zweli Mkhize lets slip Covid-19 vaccine surprise News
  4. Father and son in tussle over luxury boat News
  5. State capture inquiry: Zondo will grill Zuma on spy cash News

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...