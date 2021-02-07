Weather
'The summer crops are growing well': Heavy rains a huge boost for farmers
Bumper harvests expected - and a boost for economy
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Torrential rains across SA that caused widespread devastation are worse than normal, with meteorologists warning the country could become a lot wetter.
But, as SA braces for a further four months of rain, farmers are rejoicing. Agricultural economists predict bumper harvests that will create jobs and earn the country billions of rands in foreign exchange...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.