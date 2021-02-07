Weather

'The summer crops are growing well': Heavy rains a huge boost for farmers

Bumper harvests expected - and a boost for economy

Torrential rains across SA that caused widespread devastation are worse than normal, with meteorologists warning the country could become a lot wetter.



But, as SA braces for a further four months of rain, farmers are rejoicing. Agricultural economists predict bumper harvests that will create jobs and earn the country billions of rands in foreign exchange...