South Africa

Human settlements 'evaluating' R840m white elephant Eskom flats

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
12 February 2021 - 16:25
The abandoned Kusile housing project, which has cost Eskom R840m. The department of human settlements says it is currently undertaking a process of evaluation of the property.
The abandoned Kusile housing project, which has cost Eskom R840m. The department of human settlements says it is currently undertaking a process of evaluation of the property.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The national department of human settlements confirmed on Friday that Eskom had approached it with a list of properties for possible purchase — including the controversial Wilge flats near the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.

The flats were built — at enormous cost — to house technicians working at the power station but were never completed.

Eskom budgeted R160m for the project in 2012, but parliament heard on Wednesday that R840m was spent, the project remains incomplete and the units were uninhabitable.

Eskom said on Thursday the flats were now the subject of a disposal process in which negotiations with a potential buyer, the human settlements department, were at an advanced stage.

The rationale for building them was to house construction expatriate workers who would be needed to work at the Kusile power station project.

Eskom spent R840m on flats for staff, but no-one can live in them

An official from the auditor-general's office says it was 'actually very difficult to get credible answers' to how the costs went from R160m to R840m.
Politics
1 week ago

Eskom decided to stop funding the project in 2018 and all construction work ceased.

“Eskom is in the process of disposing of the property, in line with government processes of public property disposals.

“This was always the intended course of action once construction at the Kusile power station was complete, as Eskom would therefore have no need for the property,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Human settlements, water and sanitation ministry spokesperson McIntosh Polela said the department was doing an evaluation of the property.

“A decision will be taken on completion of the evaluation, as well as several other processes.” he said.

“For now, we would like to place it on record that the national department of human settlements and Mpumalanga provincial department of human settlements together with our entities have not taken a decision on the Wilge flats.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eskom keen to get rid of cash-burning flats

The Wilge Residential Development Project near Kusile power station in Mpumalanga should be Eskom’s showcase of dynamism and appreciation of its ...
News
2 days ago

Load-shedding far from over, as Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom predicts power shortfall for next five years

Eskom is projecting an energy shortfall of up to 6,000 megawatts in the next five years, which means load-shedding appears far from over.
Politics
20 hours ago

Zondo 'troubled' by Eskom board that mistakenly approved R1.6bn for Gupta company

State capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said it was “troubling” that a whole board of 12 members was so incompetent that it would allow such a ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  2. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa
  3. Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March South Africa
  4. Vaal Dam sluice gates to be opened as it breaches 100% capacity South Africa
  5. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X