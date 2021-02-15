Three die in crash on R101 in Bela-Bela
15 February 2021 - 07:26
Three people were killed in a horror crash on the R101 in Bela-Bela in Limpopo at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said a Honda and a Haval collided between Radium and the Codrington turn-off on Friday afternoon.
Ngoepe said two people died instantly while a third died in hospital.
Only one person survived with serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, he said.
A culpable homicide case is under investigation.