South Africa

Ipid probes officer for repeatedly ‘slapping’ blind woman in the face

16 February 2021 - 12:23
The blind woman was allegedly slapped when she asked her daughter to record what was happening in the house while police were arresting suspects. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating an assault case after a blind woman was allegedly repeatedly slapped across the face by a police officer in the Free State.

The incident happened while officers were effecting arrests at a house in Phuthaditjhaba on Sunday.

“It is alleged the officers were at the house to arrest two people,” Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said on Tuesday.

“The 46-year-old blind woman heard her 32-year-old sister screaming and crying. When she checked what was happening, she heard slaps.

“She told her 21-year-old daughter to record the alleged assault on video. That’s when an officer who was standing outside opened the security gate and allegedly slapped her in the face numerous times.”

A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by the same officers when he questioned what they were doing.

