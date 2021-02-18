SA records 2,327 Covid-19 cases and 230 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 2,327 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to date to 1,498,766.

The new cases came from 34,556 tests at a positivity rate of 6.73%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also announced on Thursday that 230 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that 48,708 fatalities from the coronavirus have now been confirmed.