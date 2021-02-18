Stunting and sugary snacks part of a deadly food crisis, say child experts

We live in a country where some children can’t get access to water but unhealthy snacks abound, fuelling a nutrition crisis that has not abated in more than two decades of democracy.

One in three children who die in hospital are malnourished, one in four are stunted and one in eight are obese. The obesity rate for under-fives is double the global average.

This crisis was described as a form of “slow violence” and sits at the heart of the latest Child Gauge - entitled: Food and Nutrition Security - launched on Thursday by the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute.

According to the weighty document, which comes out annually, one in four young children are stunted or too short for their age “because they are not getting enough nutrients for healthy growth and development”.

One in eight are overweight or obese because they’re getting the wrong types of food.

“They are too fat because they eat foods low in nutrients and high in energy from sugar and fat,” according to the report.