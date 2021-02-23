South Africa

POLL | What do you think of Eskom increasing electricity prices by more than 15%?

23 February 2021 - 07:45
Eskom is to increase the price of electricity by more than 15% from April.
Image: Alon Skuy

Eskom customers are in for a hefty rise in the price of electricity as the power utility is set to increase its tariff by 15.63% from the beginning of April.

The increase comes after the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) agreed to Eskom’s request for a tariff increase for the 2021/2022 financial year.

BusinessLIVE reported that Eskom won a case in the high court last year, which allowed it to push for a higher tariff increase than Nersa was willing to allow.

The court ordered Nersa to add R10bn to Eskom’s allowable revenue to be recovered from tariff customers in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Eskom was permitted to recover R23bn in the 2021/2022 financial year as per a court judgment handed down in July 2020.

The court order stated that “an amount of 5.44c/kWh will be added to the average standard tariff for Eskom customers in the 2021/22 tariff year making the aggregate standard tariff for Eskom customers in the 2021/22 tariff year 134.30c/kWh”.

Load-shedding until 2022

Last year September, parliament's standing committee on appropriations said it expects power cuts to persist for at least the next year, warning that load-shedding up to stage 3 was likely to remain until 2022 depending on pressure on the system.

The committee said load-shedding will be required from February to March 2021 for the unplanned capability loss factor (UCLF) at 11,000MW.

Based on the same power loses, it is believed that load-shedding will also be required between June and July 2021.

