POLL | What do you think of Eskom increasing electricity prices by more than 15%?

BusinessLIVE reported that Eskom won a case in the high court last year, which allowed it to push for a higher tariff increase than Nersa was willing to allow.

The court ordered Nersa to add R10bn to Eskom’s allowable revenue to be recovered from tariff customers in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Eskom was permitted to recover R23bn in the 2021/2022 financial year as per a court judgment handed down in July 2020.

The court order stated that “an amount of 5.44c/kWh will be added to the average standard tariff for Eskom customers in the 2021/22 tariff year making the aggregate standard tariff for Eskom customers in the 2021/22 tariff year 134.30c/kWh”.