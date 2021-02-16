Court order will raise electricity prices by another 15%

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has entered into a consent order to add R10bn to electricity tariffs in the coming financial year, which will push power prices more than 15% higher.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court ordered Nersa to add R10bn to Eskom’s allowable revenue to be recovered from tariff customers in the 2021/2022 financial year, BusinessLIVE reported.

This comes on top of another R6bn in increases approved by the regulator for implementation in the coming financial year, which starts in April. In a statement, Nersa said this will result in an average tariff percentage increase of 15.63% in 2021/2022.

The news of further increases comes as the utility continues to push for cost-reflective tariffs. Businesses, however, argue that many enterprises cannot survive higher power prices.