Swapping drinking water for a coal mine and a whole lot of ire

An environmental and social rights conglomerate has refused to remove statements expressing their displeasure after the protected status of a strategic water source in Mpumalanga was revoked, potentially paving the way for a new coal mine.



The Coalition received a cease and desist notice last week for what a mining community organisation called “false, vicious, derogatory, anti-community and anti-development statements” on their website...