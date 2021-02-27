COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after Covid-19 case

February 27 2021 - 11:14

Covid-19's first wave hit poor hardest, according to tests of V & Waterfront staff

The first wave of Covid-19 hit poorer people hardest, according to tests of 405 employees at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town.

The test volunteers at SA's leading tourist destination came from all social strata. But the 23.7% with Covid-19 antibodies were more likely to live in informal housing, said a team of pulmonologists from the Medical Research Council and Stellenbosch University.

“When stratified by occupation, the largest proportion of the participants who tested positive arose from housekeeping services [cleaners], whereas the participants who worked in management were least likely to test SARS-CoV-2 antibody positive,” the doctors said in the journal PLOS One.