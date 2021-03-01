DNA results backlog delays justice

The backlog in DNA results in Mpumalanga is not only frustrating prosecutors and law enforcement agencies; it has also resulted in long-standing gender-based violence and murder cases remaining unresolved - and some victims are yet to be buried.

The delay has led to about 80% of criminal cases not being concluded in the province.

In a much-publicised murder case in Masoyi village, near Hazyview, two of the five victims of an alleged serial killer have not been buried because their DNA results have not been received from the lab.

