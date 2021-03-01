South Africa

DNA results backlog delays justice

Grieving families have waited two years for loved ones’ remains

01 March 2021 - 11:03 By Mandla Khoza
The delay in releasing DNA results in Mpumalanga has led to about 80% of criminal cases not being concluded. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The backlog in DNA results in Mpumalanga is not only frustrating prosecutors and law enforcement agencies; it has also resulted in long-standing gender-based violence and murder cases remaining unresolved - and some victims are yet to be buried.

The delay has led to about 80% of criminal cases not being concluded in the province.

In a much-publicised murder case in Masoyi village, near Hazyview, two of the five victims of an alleged serial killer have not been buried because their DNA results have not been received from the lab.

For the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

