‘Young people don’t want to be seen in torn clothes’: Motshekga says school uniforms won’t be scrapped

School uniforms are expensive but scraping them for home clothes is not an option, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

The minister said home clothes are a social indicator and would expose which pupils come from rich and poor backgrounds.

Speaking at school governing body (SGB) elections in Ekurhuleni on Monday, the minister announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding by SGB associations and the Competition Commission.

The parties involved agreed to remove exclusive agreements with uniform suppliers and to introduce more generic uniform options.

The memorandum comes after years of investigations into complaints about exorbitant uniform prices. Motshekga said it will curb anti-competitive procurement practices.