SA regulator says Pfizer vaccine review is at an advanced stage

SA's medicines regulator said on Thursday that it was at an advanced stage of reviewing an emergency-use application for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

“Pfizer has engaged with SAHPRA via two regulatory pathways, that is registration for full commercial market access and Section 21 authorisation. The Section 21 application is in advanced stages of review,” Yuven Gounden, spokesperson for the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), told Reuters.

A Section 21 application, normally valid for six months, is an instrument for emergency use access of a health product that is unregistered. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine was granted Section 21 approval by SAHPRA in January.

Gounden added that SAHPRA had received an application for both full market access and Section 21 approval for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute.